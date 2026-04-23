IRS officer’s daughter was hit on head, dragged down stairs, then choked: Probe

Rahul stole Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, strangled the victim to death with a phone charging cord, and fled through the front gate with the cash in his backpack and the victim’s iPhone in his pocket. (Screengrab from video)

Investigation into the rape and murder of the 22-year-old daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in Southeast Delhi has revealed that the 23-year-old accused, Rahul Meena, first assaulted her with a table lamp and water bottle before raping her while she lay unconscious.

At the time of the incident, the 22-year-old, an IITian preparing for civil services entrance exams, was studying in a room on the fourth floor of their family home. Once she became unconscious due to the assault, Rahul dragged her down the stairs by her hair to the third floor. He then, police sources have said, tried to open a digital locker with her fingerprints. When that did not help, Rahul used a screwdriver to open the safe before stealing Rs 2.5 lakh in cash.