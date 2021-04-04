‘Irregularities’ in books purchase at CVS: Pressure builds to make probe report public

Kum Ram Krishna, who teaches History at CVS and was the main complainant in the matter, also wrote to Joshi on March 26 citing the Express report.

Several teachers, including two Academic Council (AC) members and the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) president, have written to the university Vice-Chancellor to intervene and table the inquiry report which found “irregularities” in the purchase of library books at the College of Vocational Studies (CVS).

They have cited a report in The Indian Express dated March 22, which stated that retired Delhi High Court judge Justice S N Dhingra had found alleged irregularities in the purchase of 180 books worth Rs 1 lakh from 2015-18, which never reached the college library. He also indicted the principal for allegedly hushing up the matter.

“As per The Indian Express report (copy attached), serious irregularities/corruption detected by Enquiry Officer Justice (retd) Dhingra in purchase of books of the library of CVS and the role of principal is highly suspected… Therefore, I request you to intervene in the matter and report should be tabled for proper action,” AC member Ramendra Pratap wrote to Acting Vice-Chancellor P C Joshi Friday.

Kum Ram Krishna, who teaches History at CVS and was the main complainant in the matter, also wrote to Joshi on March 26 citing the Express report. “I would like to request you that kindly take appropriate action in this regard and not only make the report public but also take immediate action as per the Enquiry Committee report. Any delay in action will give the space to destroy the evidence and manipulation by responsible persons,” he wrote.

Another AC member Ashok Kumar Yadav also wrote to the V-C Friday raising doubts over the new Governing Body (GB) chairman.

“It is highly unfortunate that just a few days before the submission of the enquiry report, the chairman of GB has been replaced by the University… In such conditions it is unlikely to reveal the irregularities and corruption in the college and do justice to the public-funded institution,” he wrote.

Earlier, GB chairman Rajan Chopra had told The Indian Express that he would table the inquiry report when it reaches him. However, the GB meeting is yet to be called.

CVS principal Inderjeet Dagar had earlier refused to respond to allegations: “I will not be able to comment till the report is made public, but the process (of inquiry) has not been fair and objective.”

DUTA president Rajib Ray also wrote to Joshi Friday, saying the enquiry report had already been submitted and it should be “immediately tabled and action should be taken”. Former National Democratic Teachers’ Front president Rakesh Pandey also sought the V-C’s intervention.

When contacted, Joshi said the administration would “like to take cognizance of the report” but said further queries be addressed to Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani, who did not respond to calls or texts.