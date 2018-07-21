Irked by Delhi’s traffic mess, Supreme Court asks police chief to appear before it

The court was also displeased with Delhi govt’s affidavit The court was also displeased with Delhi govt’s affidavit

Irked by the non-implementation of proposals of a task force set up to remove encroachments and traffic bottlenecks in the capital, the Supreme Court Friday asked Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to appear before it and explain what was being done to put the plan in place.

“For the sake of people of Delhi, let the Commissioner of Police come and tell us what is happening,” a bench of Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta told advocate Wasim Qadri, who produced an affidavit filed by the Delhi government giving a timeline for removing encroachments from the capital’s streets.

The court expressed its dissatisfaction with the affidavit, which it said was vague. “It does not specify the time that will be taken to clear the streets or provide alternatives to vehicular parking that block the roads. You need to tell us how much time will be taken, say one month or two months,” the court observed.

Justice Gupta said the task force report presented to it “was shown to us on February 17, 2017, which was my first day here. It has been more than a year. Please tell us how much of this report has been implemented”.

As the counsel sought to answer, the court added: “It seems there is hardly any implementation of the task force report. And our May order has not been complied (with), except for filing a vague affidavit.”

When Qadri contended that the commissioner was not the responsible authority, the bench retorted: “That is the problem in Delhi. Nobody is responsible. Should we call the Lieutenant Governor? Tell us whom you want us to call. If you want us to call the peon who carries the file, then we will call him also. We want to know about it. For the sake of people of Delhi, we are calling the Commissioner of Police.”

The court had asked the Delhi government in May to specify how much time it would take to remove traffic bottlenecks from the city. The Delhi government’s reply referred to long- and short-term measures to deal with the issue. It said long-term measures, which include construction of foot overbridges, flyovers and underpasses, would take 18-24 months, while short-term measures would need six months.

This did not go down well with the bench, which observed: “That means people of Delhi will have to face bottlenecks for another two-three years?”

Qadri replied that the Delhi government was taking appropriate steps by removing encroachments, which cause temporary traffic congestion, from the roads.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App