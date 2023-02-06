Two Iraqi nationals duped of $5000 by gang posing as cops in Gurgaon

Two Iraqi nationals were allegedly duped of 5,000 dollars by four unidentified men posing as police officers on the pretext of checking their passport and visa-related documents in Gurgaon, said the police Monday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Saturday around 8 pm when the victims walked to their hotel at Sector 38. In the police complaint, one of the victims, Sabah Abdul Hasan, said he arrived in the city from Iraq on January 25 for medical treatment of his brother-in-law and a friend.

“We had taken accommodation at a guesthouse at Sector 38. After consultation at a hospital in Gurgaon, I took my brother-in-law and my friend to a hospital in Faridabad for treatment. On February 4, around 8 pm, after a check-up at a dental hospital, my brother-in-law and I were walking on the service road from Sector 32 to our hotel when a car stopped in front of us,” he said in the FIR.

The complainant said four people were seated in the car. “They claimed to be police officers and asked for our visa and passport documents for checking. On the pretext of checking documents, the occupants in the car stole $5000, took our passports and escaped,” he added in the FIR.

The police said they registered a case under sections 379 (theft) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code at the Sadar police station. “We are checking CCTVs in the area to identify the accused. No arrests have been made so far,” said a police officer.

After several similar incidents involving foreign nationals who come to the city for medical treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Virender Vij held a meeting last month with security management representatives of private hospitals and directed them to put up pamphlets at hospitals, guest houses and hotels in the area to alert foreign nationals about such gangs.

The directions included briefing patients coming from foreign countries that the police do not conduct random checks for passport and visa verification on the roads. “Directions were also given for the range of CCTVs installed near the entrance of hospitals to be increased. An interpreter who can translate must accompany patients and inform foreign nationals about the directions,” police had said.