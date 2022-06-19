Delhi: Iranian national arrested for posing as intelligence agent, robbing foreign nationals outside hospitals

An Iranian national has been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly posing as an intelligence agent and robbing foreign nationals on the pretext of checking their bags for drugs and illegal currency, said officials Sunday. The police said the accused and his associates often targeted foreign nationals near big hospitals.

Hossein Rezafard Ahmad, 47, has been arrested with his Maruti SX4 car, which he and his associates used to commit robberies. The police said they also recovered $2,000, 4,000 Sudanese pounds, 28,000 Iranian Riyal, and some Indian currency from his possession.

The matter came to light when a couple reported theft of Rs 50,000 and $6,500 outside the SCI Hospital in Greater Kailash. The police said the complainant and his wife were returning from the hospital when a man in an SX4 car stopped them and introduced himself as a senior officer from an intelligence agency.

He checked their bags saying it was a regular exercise by the department to keep a check on drugs and illegal currency and left after some time. Later, the couple realised they had lost all the cash in the bag.

A senior police officer said the complainant had come to India on a medical visa for “urgent” treatment. Teams were sent to collect CCTV footage near the spot and identify the car and its owner.

Esha Pandey, DCP (Southeast), said, “The car owner was identified as the CCTV footage near the hospital showed the registration plate. We contacted the owner who told us he had sold the car to a Gurgaon-based businessman. We tried to find the suspect and put his number on surveillance but he couldn’t be traced. We started looking for his close contacts and found he was regularly in touch with Ahmad. After several raids, Ahmad was arrested from Lajpat Nagar”.

Ahmad confessed he had committed robberies and thefts with his associates and said he came to India last month and had been living in Lajpat Nagar.

“He and his two friends wanted to earn money and thought of targeting other foreign nationals. They roam outside hospitals and look for old and vulnerable targets. They pose as agents and steal money on the pretext of checking bags,” added the DCP.

The police also seized the car used in the offence.