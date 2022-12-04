Iranian national arrested over theft of 3,000 euros

An Iranian national was arrested in Delhi’s south district Friday for his alleged involvement in a case of theft, in which he was absconding.

The accused, Aslam Khan (40), had allegedly stolen 3,000 euros from a woman’s purse, along with three others disguised as policemen.

According to DCP (South), Chandan Chowdhary, “During the initial investigation, two accused persons involved in the cheating case, Mohammed Unus and Mohammed Behrami, both Iranian nationals, were already arrested. A team was formed to act and arrest (Aslam).”

The DCP said technical surveillance began, and a photograph of him was obtained and shared amongst the police. The two other arrested accused were also interrogated, and raids were then conducted at possible hideouts. Around 7.30 pm on Saturday, an assistant sub-inspector saw a car driven by a person who seemed like Aslam. He blocked Aslam’s path with his two-wheeler, but the vehicle was struck and the accused escaped.

Greater Kailash SHO and other police managed to intercept the car, and arrest Aslam near the Kotla Arya Samaj temple. Besides the car, which had a fake number plate, police have since recovered six fake number plates from him and another vehicle sans a number plate.

A case has been registered at the Greater Kailash police station under IPC sections 379 (theft) 356 (assault in attempt of theft) 411 (receiving stolen property) and 34 (common intention).