Iran-US-Israel tensions | Delhi on high alert: Police increase security, impose prohibitory orders in diplomatic area

The Delhi Police has increased patrolling outside the embassies of the US, Israel, and Iran, and has increased security across the diplomatic area of Chanakyapuri, officials said on Monday.
Security has been increased amid rising tensions after the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a joint US-Israeli military strike on Sunday.
“BNSS Section 163 (prohibiting gatherings) has been imposed all around the diplomatic area and barricades have been put up around the US and Israeli embassies. Extra personnel have also been deployed around the area,” an officer said.
Security has also been increased at big markets and religious places that often see high footfall.
Police officers said intelligence agencies are monitoring the situation in the Middle East and West Asian countries closely, as well as its impact on India’s internal security.
Police officers said that Delhi is already on alert as the festival of Holi is being celebrated. With the situation unfolding in the Middle East, the national capital has been placed on high alert.
The Delhi Police is also keeping a close watch on activities on social media and has activated its human intelligence network to prevent tensions from flaring up in sensitive localities.
Sources said the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has cautioned all states, asking them to identify ‘pro-Iran radical preachers delivering inflammatory sermons’ following the US-Israel strike on Iran and the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader.
On Sunday, protests were held in Jamia Nagar and Jantar Mantar and slogans raised against the US and Israel; however, the protesters remained peaceful during the demonstration, police said.
Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell, Special Cell and Special Branch have been asked to keep tabs on the situation.
