Iran-US-Israel tensions | Delhi on high alert: Police increase security, impose prohibitory orders in diplomatic area

Embassy of Iran in New Delhi lowers flag to half-mast to honour Ayotollah Khamenei after fatal airstrikes in Tehran. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Delhi Police has increased patrolling outside the embassies of the US, Israel, and Iran, and has increased security across the diplomatic area of Chanakyapuri, officials said on Monday.

Security has been increased amid rising tensions after the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a joint US-Israeli military strike on Sunday.

“BNSS Section 163 (prohibiting gatherings) has been imposed all around the diplomatic area and barricades have been put up around the US and Israeli embassies. Extra personnel have also been deployed around the area,” an officer said.

Security has also been increased at big markets and religious places that often see high footfall.