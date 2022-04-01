IPU vice-chancellor Mahesh Verma is now NABH chairperson

The vice-chancellor of Indraprastha University (IPU) Dr Mahesh Verma has taken over as the new chairperson of the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH). NABH is a constituent board of the Quality Council of India (QCI) that is responsible for setting benchmarks for quality and certifying hospitals and other health facilities.

Speaking about his new reponsibility, Dr Verma said he would work towards, “enhancing patient safety and taking quality in healthcare to the last man in the line.” Besides his role as the vice-chancellor, he is also a professor emeritus at Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, which he has previously headed.

NABH, as an organisation, has been accredited by the International Society for Quality in Health Care (lSQua) and is also its Institutional Member. NABH standards for hospitals have also been accredited by ISQua. NABH is also a member as well as on the board of the Asian Society for Quality in Healthcare (ASQua).