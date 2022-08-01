IPS officer Sanjay Arora takes charge as Delhi Police commissioner

IPS officer Sanjay Arora Monday took charge as the Delhi Police commissioner. Arora, a 1988-batch Tamil Nadu-cadre officer, was welcomed by senior police officers with a guard of honour. His predecessor, Gujarat-cadre officer Rakesh Asthana has now retired.

Arora posted a tweet about Delhi Police, saying the force will set new benchmarks in policing. “Today, I took charge as CP, Delhi. The rich legacy of @DelhiPolice is marked with highest citizen services & sacrifices for ensuring the National Capital’s safety and security. I am confident that together, we will carry forward this spirit and also set new benchmarks in policing,” reads the tweet.

Arora was previously Director General of ITBP and also worked with the CRPF and the BSF. “He was awarded CM’s Gallantry Medal for Bravery and Heroic Action. He has also been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2004, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2014, Police Special Duty Medal, Antrik Suraksha Padak and UN Peacekeeping Medal, among others,” said a Delhi Police spokesperson.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) approved his inter-cadre deputation from the Tamil Nadu cadre to the AGMUT cadre Sunday. Arora was also part of the Tamil Nadu Police Special Task Force, which was set up to hunt down forest brigand Veerappan. For his role in tracking down Veerappan, he was awarded the gallantry medals.