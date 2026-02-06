IPS officer booked for ‘misusing authority to illegally detain’ Nigerian man in 2023

The FIR was filed by the Delhi Police Vigilance Unit on Thursday following an enquiry ordered last year

Written by: Sakshi Chand
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 6, 2026 07:25 PM IST
indian expressThe Indian Express reached out to Choudhary via text messages seeking comment.
Make us preferred source on Google

Three years after a Nigerian man was allegedly illegally detained by the Mizoram Police from Delhi’s Dabri, an FIR has been filed against 2011-batch IPS Officer Shankar Choudhary, posted with the Mizoram Police, in connection with the case.

As per the FIR filed by the Delhi Police Vigilance Unit on Thursday, following an enquiry, Choudhary allegedly misused his official authority and illegally detained the Nigerian national without following legal procedure. It also claimed he carried out an inter-state police operation without informing authorities or seeking prior approval.

The Indian Express reached out to Choudhary via text messages seeking comment. A response is awaited.

The FIR was filed under IPC sections 166 (public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 409 (criminal breach of trust committed by any public servant).

The case relates to two FIRs registered in Mizoram in 2023, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, involving an inter-state drug smuggling racket.

As per the vigilance FIR, a PCR call was received from a woman in Nigeria, on November 29, 2023, claiming that her brother had been arrested by the Mizoram Police. She alleged that Rs 35 lakh was taken for his release, with a further demand of Rs 20 lakh being made. The woman allegedly named Choudhary as the officer involved in the detention and extortion.

On July 22 last year, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had asked the Delhi Police to look into the allegations against Choudhary. The Delhi Police Commissioner then appointed an enquiry officer to ascertain the facts.

Story continues below this ad

As per the FIR, on November 26, 2023, Choudhary and Delhi Police staff entered the residence of the Nigerian man, Harrison, at 3.34 am. The team left at 5.40 am, taking a locker and two bags. The seized items were not recorded in police records of either Delhi or Mizoram Police, the FIR claimed.

It also said CCTV footage showed Harrison was taken from his residence by Choudhary’s team. He was then kept at Mizoram House from November 26 to 29. There was no arrest memo, court production, or legal order during this period, the FIR claimed.

Statements from Delhi Police staff confirmed Harrison was escorted allegedly under Choudhary’s instructions. Statements of various officials, including 13 Delhi Police officers who were directly or indirectly involved in the raid, were recorded, the FIR claimed.

As per the findings of the enquiry, Choudhary stayed in Delhi after his approved leave ended on November 20, 2023. “Between November 21 and 29, he personally led raids in the Dabri-Bindapur area without any legal permission. Statements from Delhi Police staff confirm that the raids were conducted under his direct supervision. Mizoram Police records clearly say that Choudhary decided on his own to stay back in Delhi and conduct operations, without approval from any authority,” the FIR claimed.

Story continues below this ad

There was no written or formal communication between Mizoram Police and Delhi Police allowing these raids. No official diary entry, written order, or wireless message exists in Delhi Police records to authorize these actions, the FIR claimed.

Apart from this, the FIR stated, two head constables, though officially posted elsewhere, acted as Choudhary’s driver and assistant without written orders. Their involvement was beyond their official duties and amounted to serious misconduct for which departmental enquiry would be conducted, it said.

Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
twitter

Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Pakistani security officers and rescue worker gather at the site of a bomb explosion at a Shiite mosque, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (AP Photo)
At least 31 killed, 169 injured in suicide bombing at Islamabad mosque during prayer
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 released on January 30. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
Mardaani 3 paid promotions behind '800 girls missing' in Delhi claims? YRF dismisses rumours: 'We are a 50 years old company'
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
Live Blog
Advertisement