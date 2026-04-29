IPL outing, selfies with stars, then bike accident: 20-year-old’s last Insta post

Yagya Bhatia (20), who died with his 14-year-old cousin Abhav in an accident at Delhi’s Ashoka Road on Monday night, was an aspiring cricketer whose Instagram feed has photos with professional players and videos of him playing the sport.

The BSc student, his social media profile suggests, dreamt of making it big on the 22 yards and also bowled to professionals in the nets.

Yagya was also into music, and many of his Insta reels show him strumming a guitar and singing along.

But no post is as heartbreaking as the latest one, put up hours before the tragic road crash that snuffed out his life and cut a promising career short. The post has videos and selfies with cricketers. Yagya and Abhav are seen smiling at the camera with players in the background.