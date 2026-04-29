IPL outing, selfies with stars, then bike accident: 20-year-old’s last Insta post

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Yagya Bhatia (20), who died with his 14-year-old cousin Abhav in an accident at Delhi’s Ashoka Road on Monday night, was an aspiring cricketer whose Instagram feed has photos with professional players and videos of him playing the sport.
The BSc student, his social media profile suggests, dreamt of making it big on the 22 yards and also bowled to professionals in the nets.
Yagya was also into music, and many of his Insta reels show him strumming a guitar and singing along.
But no post is as heartbreaking as the latest one, put up hours before the tragic road crash that snuffed out his life and cut a promising career short. The post has videos and selfies with cricketers. Yagya and Abhav are seen smiling at the camera with players in the background.
In the wake of the accident, which left the cousins dead, many have commented on the Instagram post, expressing their sorrow at the tragic loss.
Yagya and Abhav went to the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday. After the match, the two left for their west Delhi home on Yagya’s bike. Riding pillion, Abhav was on a call with his father, Sumit Bhatia, when the bike crashed against a truck on Ashoka Road. Sumit heard a loud sound and then silence. He kept calling, but there was no response. Later, a stranger answered the call and told Sumit that his son and nephew had met with an accident.
Yagya’s relatives have said he was part of his college’s cricket team and trained with professionals in the nets.
The Bhatias are in the dry fruits business and live in West Delhi’s Ashok Nagar. They were preparing to celebrate Abhav’s birthday this Thursday, but a cruel twist of destiny has now brought a crushing loss to the family.
Police have, meanwhile, tracked down the truck, which did not stop after the accident and fled the scene. The heavy vehicle has been seized and cops are looking for the driver, who is on the run.
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