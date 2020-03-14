IPL, other sports gatherings banned in Delhi: Sisodia

Deputy CM Sisodia advised people to avoid large gatherings. (Photo: Prem Nath Pandey) Deputy CM Sisodia advised people to avoid large gatherings. (Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

Amid the coronavirus scare and with one death being reported in the city Friday, the Delhi government has stopped all sports gatherings, including the Indian Premier League 2020, in the national capital.

Announcing the decision, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the district magistrates have been asked to ensure that all directives pertaining to coronavirus are implemented and they have also been asked to keep a close watch on the possible spread of the virus in their respective regions.

On Thursday, the government announced shutting down of all schools, colleges and cinema halls till March 31. All public swimming pools have also been closed till March 31, as per the government order.

So far, six cases have been confirmed in the city. While one patient died on Friday, the rest are being treated in isolation wards at hospitals.

“All sports gatherings will be banned, including the IPL, in the wake of coronavirus threat. Social distancing is the most effective way to stop the spread of coronavirus cases in Delhi and India. To maintain social distancing, it is important to avoid any big event which witnesses huge public gatherings. IPL and such sports events witness huge gatherings. Therefore, we have decided to stop such events with immediate effect till further orders,” said Sisodia.

Stressing on the need to contain the disease by adopting preventive measures, he advised people to avoid any large gatherings. “I want to tell everyone to not wait for government orders but to proactively avoid any big gatherings. The government is doing its best but to stop the spread of coronavirus, mutual cooperation of people and the government is very important,” he added.

Citing the example of South Korea, Sisodia said coronavirus was contained for the first 30 cases but the 31st patient passed it to thousands of other people. “In order to prevent instances like these, the Delhi government has ordered that no big gatherings should take place but if you find any such gatherings, where people are coming from different places, please avoid such venues. We believe that such strict preventive steps are the only way to stop this disease and many other countries are following such steps,” he said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said self-quarantine is the best way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“This is an exponential threat where every day counts. I would urge people to self-quarantine themselves. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, get your tests done, avoid public gatherings and stay at home. This is the best way to contain the spread of this disease,” said Jain.

Coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

