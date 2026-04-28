IPL night ends in tragedy: 2 cousins killed in suspected hit-and-run in Central Delhi

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What began as a casual evening watching an IPL match ended in tragedy for a family, as two young cousins were killed in a road accident in Central Delhi late Monday. The crash occurred at the Mahadev Road T-point on Ashoka Road, opposite the PNB Complex in the Parliament Street area, in what the police suspect to be a hit-and-run case.
The deceased have been identified as Yagya Bhatia, 20, a BSc student and resident of Ashok Nagar, and Abhav Bhatia, 14, a school boy.
According to the Delhi Police, they received a PCR call around 11 pm regarding an accident involving a motorcycle and a goods carrier. When they reached the spot, they found two male victims lying unconscious on the road. They were rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.
Preliminary investigation suggests the two were returning home after watching an IPL match. Around 10.30 pm, Abhav was on a call with his father and told him they would reach home within half an hour when the accident occurred.
The police said the District Crime Team was called to the scene, and a forensic examination was conducted. The bodies have been shifted to the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital mortuary.
They said a case has been registered under the relevant sections based on an eyewitness’s statement. The offending vehicle has been identified, and efforts are underway to apprehend the driver.
The police said they are also examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area as part of the ongoing investigation.
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