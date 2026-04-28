IPL night ends in tragedy: 2 cousins killed in suspected hit-and-run in Central Delhi

The deceased have been identified as Yagya Bhatia, 20, a BSc student and resident of Ashok Nagar, and Abhav Bhatia, 14, a school boy. Representative Image

What began as a casual evening watching an IPL match ended in tragedy for a family, as two young cousins were killed in a road accident in Central Delhi late Monday. The crash occurred at the Mahadev Road T-point on Ashoka Road, opposite the PNB Complex in the Parliament Street area, in what the police suspect to be a hit-and-run case.

The deceased have been identified as Yagya Bhatia, 20, a BSc student and resident of Ashok Nagar, and Abhav Bhatia, 14, a school boy.

According to the Delhi Police, they received a PCR call around 11 pm regarding an accident involving a motorcycle and a goods carrier. When they reached the spot, they found two male victims lying unconscious on the road. They were rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.