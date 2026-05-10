Two die as car hits their bike: Three friends, two IPL passes, and a crash that changed everything

Childhood friends Ajay, Rohit and Hemant had reached the stadium on Friday evening to watch an IPL match, excited for a night of cricket. Rohit, who worked at a tours and travels agency, had arranged the passes. But as they stood at the entry gate, they realised there were only two passes instead of three.

While Rohit and Hemant stayed back to watch the match, Ajay decided to head back home. Hours later, Ajay received a call informing him that Rohit and Hemant had been killed after a car allegedly rammed their motorcycle from behind near Bhajanpura Metro station in Northeast Delhi while they were returning home early Saturday.

Rohit (31) and Hemant (33), both residents of Karawal Nagar, died in the collision. Police said the accused driver, Himanshu (27), has been arrested.

This is the second fatal crash involving IPL spectators in Delhi in the last 12 days, taking the toll in such incidents to four.

Police said a team from Khajuri Khas police station rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident and found a damaged Bullet motorcycle and a Maruti Celerio car involved in the collision.

The two men suffered grievous injuries and were taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead, they added.

“A forensic team inspected the scene and collected evidence. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The driver of the car, Himanshu, has been arrested and the offending vehicle seized,” an officer said.

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A case under sections 281 (rash or negligent driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been lodged.

Speaking to mediapersons, Ajay said, “We all are cricket fans from childhood, and used to watch IPL together. Rohit worked at a tours and travels agency, and he got the passes for us. When we reached the venue, he checked the passes and found that there were only two. So, I came returned the venue.”

“At 1 am, I got a call that they were involved in the accident,” he added. When he reached the accident spot, he found that his friends have already been taken to the hospital.

Ajay said Rohit had bought the motorcycle around six months ago and had recently become a father for the second time. “He has a newborn son and another child who is seven years old. Hemant also has two children, aged three and six. I have always been with them and shared all these moments,” he added.

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On April 28, two cousins had lost their lives in a similar accident after their motorcycle was hit by a goods carrier in New Delhi.

According to the police, Yagya Bhatia (20) and his cousin Abhay (15) were returning home on their motorcycle without helmets after watching an IPL match when the accident took place at the Mahadev Road T-point on Ashoka Road in the Parliament Street area. The accused driver has been arrested.