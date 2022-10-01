iPhone proves fatal for Delhi boy who borrowed money to purchase it

Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a cab driver from Delhi’s Southeast district for allegedly murdering his minor friend over not returning his money, which the deceased had used to purchase an iPhone.

Police identified the accused as 24-year-old Khalid.

According to Esha Pandey (DCP Southeast), a call was received at Jamia Nagar police station on Friday regarding a boy who had been shot around Azeem dairy area and sent to Holy Family Hospital.

At the hospital, the victim’s elder brother, Asif, told the police that he was at home when the incident took place, and had come out to find his younger brother lying injured on the road. He was declared dead at the hospital.

The DCP said, “On secret information, one Khalid was apprehended. On sustained interrogation, he revealed that he had given Rs 72,000 to the deceased to purchase an iPhone, but the deceased had not returned his money.”

The DCP added that the accused had gone to take back his money at 4 pm on Friday afternoon, but claimed that the deceased was not willing to return the money or hand over the phone to the accused. After a quarrel, the accused allegedly shot him and fled, police said.

A case has been filed under IPC section 302 (murder) as well as provisions of the Arms Act, while the country pistol allegedly used by the accused has been recovered.