IP University to organise 14th convocation tomorrow, CM Kejriwal to be present as chief guest

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) will organise its 14th convocation ceremony Wednesday at its Dwarka campus in Delhi. Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and Chancellor of the University Anil Baijal will preside over the Convocation Function.

The convocation will also see the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as the chief guest and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as the Guest of Honour of the occasion. Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev will also be present for the event.

According to Vice-Chancellor Mahesh Verma, 53,692 degrees, including 205 PhDs, will be awarded on the occasion. This will also include 173 gold medals to 76 postgraduate and 97 undergraduate students, including two Dr. B.P. Joshi Gold Medals and one Essar Power Gold Medal besides two Dr. Sidharth Khitolia Awards.

GGSIPU comes under the Delhi government. In all, the university has 100 affiliated institutes, of these, 76 are self-financed and 24 are owned and managed by the Delhi government as well as the Centre. In these affiliated institutions, 80 academic programmes are conducted with an intake of over 22,000 students with a total strength of more than 62,000.