IOA amendments satisfy sports minister

Union Sports Minister Jitendra Singh today expressed satisfaction over IOA’s decision to bar charge-framed individuals from contesting its elections by bringing in a constitutional amendment.

Facing de-recognition from the International Olympic Committee (IOC),the IOA amended its constitution at its Special General Body meeting here on Sunday.

A press release by the ministry stated that,Jitendra Singh had led a government delegation to the IOC headquarters in Lausanne earlier this year to ensure that conditions are created for ending the suspension of IOA at the earliest.

The issue of debarring charge framed officials from contesting elections or continuing in office was first raised then and the IOC was apprised of the support of the Government of India for such a measure, the release said.

The government has supported the demand of the IOC that charge-framed persons be kept out of IOA.

Shri Jitendra Singh expressed happiness that all these efforts have culminated in decision of IOA to bar charge-framed persons and hold fresh elections of IOA in February next year, the released stated further.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App