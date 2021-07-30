IO fails to appear for virtual bail hearing, Delhi court pulls up police

But the IO did not turn up.

A Delhi court has pulled up police after an investigation officer did not turn up for a virtual hearing, observing that this showed their “scant regard” for this court.

Additional Sessions Judge Ashutosh Kumar made the observations in a bail hearing of an attempt to murder case. The accused was arrested for assaulting the complainant with bricks and sticks during a confrontation at West Delhi’s Inderpuri on July 26.

After the accused applied for bail, the court received a copy of the reply to the bail plea. But the IO did not turn up. The court made repeated calls but did not receive any telephonic or e-request from the IO seeking exemption.

ASJ Kumar said the “presence of the IO was needed for deciding the present application since the case is at an initial stage of investigation qua the applicant/accused… and this court wanted to ascertain what the status of the investigation is, material collected against the applicant/accused so far and whether custodial interrogation of the accused/ applicant is required from the IO”.