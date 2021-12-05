INX media case: Peter Mukerjea gets bail

A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to former Star India CEO, Peter Mukerjea in the INX media money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.

In May 2017, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB)) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when P Chidambaram was the Finance Minister in the then UPA government. The ED later lodged a money laundering case in the matter.

Special judge NK Nagpal granted bail to Mukerjea, noting that the evidence against him is “mainly documentary in nature and it is not the case of prosecution that the applicant is in a condition to tamper with the same”.