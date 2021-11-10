INX Media case: Delhi HC dismisses CBI’s plea challenging trial court order permitting accused to inspect documents

Delhi High Court on Wednesday upheld a trial court order permitting the accused, including Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram, in the INX Media case to inspect the case documents lying in the CBI ‘malkhana’. Justice Mukta Gupta dismissed the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) petition against a trial court order.

Opposing the inspection, CBI had argued that it has not relied on those documents in the trial and that the court cannot assist the accused in search of a plausible defence.

The trial court in the order passed on March 5 said that the ends of justice shall be met if the accused persons are permitted to inspect the documents – which have been collected by the CBI – “to find out if any of such document is relevant or vital for their defence or is of a sterling quality to demolish the very case of prosecution”.

The CBI registered its case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram’s tenure as finance minister in the UPA government.