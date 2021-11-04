Invited to puja at Gurgaon namaz site: Kapil Mishra, Yati Narsinghanand

BJP leader Kapil Mishra will attend the Govardhan Puja, organised by members of the Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, at the Sector 12A site in Gurgaon where namaz had been taking place every Friday.

The Samiti, which comprises 22 outfits, has invited Dasna Devi head priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, who said he won’t be able to make it.



The Sector 12A site, where namaz was being offered under police protection, has witnessed disruptions from right-wing outfits and local residents for two weeks. On October 29, 26 protesters — a majority from right-wing groups — were arrested for attempting to disrupt the namaz before being released on bail the same day.

On Sunday, while reiterating their stand to oppose namaz at all public places, the Samiti had said that it would conduct Govardhan puja on November 5 at 11 am at the Sector 12A site. Some representatives of the Muslim community had said that they were willing to relocate from the site, provided they were provided an alternative space or Waqf board properties were cleared of encroachments.

Kapil Mishra told The Indian Express: “I have been approached by the Samiti members to attend the Govardhan puja. I shall be attending. This is a movement for citizens’ right for free roads and their demands are legitimate. No one has the right to block roads every week. I support this movement. The protesting citizens of Gurgaon are showing the way to other citizens, who are bothered with blocking of roads but are not courageous enough to come out and demand their rights.”

Mishra had led a pro-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) rally in Northeast Delhi in February 2020 and had warned the police to clear anti-CAA protesters, failing which they would take to the streets. A day later, riots had broken out in the district.

The organisers from the Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti also invited Narsinghanand Saraswati, who was recently appointed the mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhara. He had faced a police complaint for his comments on Islam and the Prophet.

Talking to The Indian Express, he said, “I am aware of the namaz issue. I was invited to come for Govardhan puja but I cannot attend as I am occupied that day. I would have attended had I received the invite a little earlier.”

In September, three FIRs were filed against him for alleged objectionable remarks against women.

Mahavir Bhardwaj, state president of the Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, said, “We are making arrangements for the puja, which is expected to have a gathering of over 5000 people. After prayer, dhol and nagaras would be played at the site and prasad would be distributed. A decision on whether this would also be done at other sites across the city will be taken later. We will continue our agitation to oppose namaz at all public places.”



On Wednesday, the committee, formed on Tuesday to identify spots where Friday namaz could be offered in the future, held two meetings with representatives of Hindu and Muslim communities at the office of the deputy commissioner.

The district administration had Tuesday withdrawn permission for namaz at eight of the 37 sites, citing “objection from local residents and resident welfare associations”. In a statement issued by police, the administration had said the committee would ensure that namaz is not offered on any road, crossing or a public place: “The decision to designate a spot will only be taken after consent from locals and ensuring that the residents do not have any opposition to offering of namaz in that area.”