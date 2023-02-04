Investigation agencies cannot act according to whims and fancies: Delhi court pulls up police

Investigation agencies cannot act according to their whims and fancies and courts have ample power to check any misuse or abuse of powers by them, a Delhi court said, while pulling up the police for not engaging other agencies to investigate whether a case of sexual assault also had a dispute over property.

Additional Sessions Judge Atul Krishna Agrawal, in an order passed on January 28, said that the court had the power to supervise and monitor an investigation to ensure its fairness and impartiality and senior police officers were expected to improve the investigation mechanism instead of “justifying manifestly improper conduct of investigating officers”.

“The investigation agencies cannot act as per their whims and fancies and the courts have ample power to check the misuse or abuse of powers by the investigation agencies,” the court said.

The court made the observation while hearing the anticipatory bail plea of a man, who was allegedly one of the associates of the main accused, who allegedly trespassed into the complainant’s jhuggi and committed theft and sexually harassed his wife.

The court, however, noted that a previous court in an order in May 2022 observed that prima facie the attempt of both the complainant and the accused appeared to be a case of laying claim over a public land on various pretexts. It had asked the police to seek the assistance of specialised agencies in order to confirm the background and credentials of the complainant.

The police had submitted a report saying the present case was examined on merits and it was found to be devoid of seeking intervention from any specialised agency.

The court, however, noted that the report was “based on wrong premises besides being evasive in nature.”

It said timely reports were not filed before the predecessor court and that it was “kept in dark.” “What to talk of the IO, even a police officer ranked as high as Additional DCP gave an assurance to the court that he will communicate to the court about the decision taken by his senior police officers regarding the investigation to be done by a specialized agency…but did not do so,” the court said.

The court said even on later dates, the information was not given to the court and this showed the “callous attitude” of the senior police officers.

“Hence, it is expected that the energy of senior police officers is better spent in improving the investigation mechanism instead of justifying manifestly improper conduct of investigating officers,” the court said.