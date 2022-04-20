Investigate Jahangirpuri clashes in fairest manner: Court

In its order remanding two men to police custody for two days in connection with the Jahangirpuri clashes, a Delhi court has asked police to ensure that the investigation is carried out in the fairest manner.

Remanding Ansar and Saleem to two days of police custody, the court said that “arrest and detention are justified on account of reasons mentioned in the application. Further, investigating agency is hereby directed to ensure that the investigation is carried out in the fairest manner”.

On Monday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had assured that the probe would be carried out without bias. “We will take action on anyone against whom evidence of involvement is found — irrespective of religion, creed, caste and community. I have made it very clear that whoever is involved in the incident will have to face the court of law and we will bring them to justice,” he said.

The court had also sent four other accused to judicial custody.

In their remand application, police had stated that a shobha yatra to mark Hanuman Jayanti, which was to commence from Jahangirpuri’s E Block and scheduled to end at Mahendra Park, was completely guarded and escorted at both the beginning and ending points.

Police submitted that the procession had nearly 400-500 people comprising a chariot, two vehicles with sound systems, 50-60 two-wheelers and various devotees.

Police submitted that the “procession was initially peaceful but around 6 pm, one person, Ansar, came with 4-5 associates (and) started arguing with the members of the procession”.

Police submitted that the arguments “culminated in stone pelting and stampede, and though the police tried to pacify the situation, the stone pelting and raising of slogans gained momentum”.

Opposing the police remand, the counsel for the accused argued that they were falsely framed and had nothing to do with the commission of the alleged offence, to which the prosecution contended that the remand was required to unearth the complete conspiracy and to trace the entire chain of events.

Police also submitted that the weapons used and their illegal source had to be ascertained. The court granted the police custody of the two men, saying it was necessary to “ensure fair and in-depth investigation”.