Over 3,000 police officers attend Yoga Day event in Delhi

The Delhi Police celebrated International Yoga Day at Thyagaraj Stadium Friday. The event was conducted at 7 am and was attended by more than 3,000 police personnel and 500 Yuva trainees.

Yuva is an initiative by the Delhi Police and National Skill Development Corporation, which aims at providing jobs to the youth.

Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, along with other officers, performed several asanas for an hour. Patnaik spoke about the importance of yoga in a person’s life and how it can be used to cure stress and have a healthy body. Sessions were also organised at all police districts and units.