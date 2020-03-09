International Women’s Day: For a day, Noida gets 2 women ACPs

Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh said, “This was a small gesture on our part to empower women and send out a message to society”. Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh said, “This was a small gesture on our part to empower women and send out a message to society”.

Celebrating International Women’s Day, Noida Police gave two women “achievers” the post of Assistant Commissioner of Police for a day, and presented red roses to women in the district on Sunday.

Anshika Satendra (20), junior world champion in pistol shooting, and Meenakshi Joshi, a news anchor, were given charge of the ACP post.

“I was given the charge around noon. We went to Sector 18 Metro station and DLF Mall of India, where I interacted with many women and asked them if they were facing any law and order issue. Some women told me they don’t feel safe in the crowded area outside the Metro stations, where the e-rickshaws are parked haphazardly. So I tried to get the rickshaws to move and create more space. I was very honoured to be made a part of this,” Satendra said.

Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh said, “This was a small gesture on our part to empower women and send out a message to society. We wish to assure them that Noida Police is always with them. They should judiciously use 1090 and 112, and call us on these helpline numbers whenever they need us.”

