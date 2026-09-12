International tennis player, Asian Games handballer, Ladakhi student: Meet DU students’ union poll nominees 

Delhi University students campaign for the upcoming DUSU elections, with safety and accommodation among key issues.

An international-level tennis player, a handball player who represented the country in the Asian Games, a visually-challenged student and in a first, a Ladakhi student – these are among the 20 candidates who will contest the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections on September 18.

The provisional list released on Friday has the candidates contesting four posts – seven for president, five for vice-president and four each for secretary and joint secretary.

Student safety and accommodation have emerged as key issues in this year’s DUSU elections after a series of flashpoints on and around Delhi University. Protests under the Cockroach Janta Party banner and the deaths of five DU students in the hostel building collapse at Satya Niketan earlier this week have brought housing, infrastructure, safety, student welfare and representation into the campaign.