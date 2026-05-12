International student numbers dipping in US, UK, Canada. New reports reveals why

The Global Enrolment Benchmark Survey links the downturn to restrictive visa policies, steep tuition costs among other factors, and highlights a shift as students turn to Europe and Asia-Pacific for education.

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
5 min readNew DelhiMay 12, 2026 02:18 PM IST
New platform for Indians students, higher education in Ukraine, Ukraine, Indo-Ukraine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IUCCI), Ukraine Education Hub, Ukrainian higher education, Indian express news, current affairsUS, UK and Canada see dip in international student enrolment amid stricter visa rules, with students increasingly turning to Europe and Asia-Pacific destinations, survey finds. (Representational Image)
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Several universities in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada have reported a drop in international student enrolment this year compared to 2025. The reason? Restrictive government policies and visa issues.

Amid this churn, students are increasingly looking at European and Asia Pacific countries.

These findings were part of a new Global Enrolment Benchmark Survey for the January-March 2026 intake. It is produced by the National Association of Foreign Student Advisers (NAFSA), an association of International educators; Oxford Test of English; and Studyportals, is based on responses from 254 universities across 36 countries.

“Half of universities surveyed reported lower enrolments compared to the same intake last year,” the report stated.

It also noted that 73% of universities surveyed said restrictive government policies or visa issues are a significant problem. And 67% said these issues had the biggest negative influence on enrolments.

The report stated, “Many describe how policy volatility directly suppressed realised enrolments, converting offer-holders into deferrals, late arrivals, or losses to alternative destinations.”

This sentence will feel familiar to many Indian students. For an Indian family, a study-abroad plan is rarely casual. It may involve years of preparation, an education loan, language tests, application fees and the hope that the student will eventually earn enough to justify the investment.

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A visa delay or rejection can throw everything into chaos. A student may miss the intake, lose money on deposits, defer admission, or switch countries entirely.

Students move to European, Asia Pacific countries

The decline is concentrated in the big English-speaking destinations. As the report puts it, “Australia, Canada, the UK and the US saw declines for both Undergraduate and Postgraduate enrolments.”

In contrast, it said, “Institutions in European countries and in APAC (Asia Pacific Countries including Fiji, India, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan) excluding Australia, reported enrolment growth, particularly at undergraduate level.”

Telling numbers

As per the report, in the United States, new international enrolments were down 20% at Bachelor’s level and 24% at Master’s level. In Canada, the decline was 24% for Bachelor’s and 19% for Master’s.

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The UK saw a fall of 11% and 15% in the two levels respectively, while Australia reported a small 1% fall at Bachelor’s level but a sharper 16% drop at Master’s level.

According to the report, 62% of US institutions reported lower undergraduate enrolments for the January-March 2026 intake.

Canada’s numbers are especially striking. The report stated that 69% of Canadian institutions reported lower undergraduate enrolments, and 80% reported lower postgraduate enrolments.

The UK is also feeling pressure, especially in postgraduate education: 65% of UK institutions reported lower postgraduate enrolments. In Australia, 67% said postgraduate enrolments were down.

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Meanwhile, European institutions reported average growth of 5% at Bachelor’s level and 1% at Master’s level. In APAC countries, excluding Australia, the reported increase was 16% for Bachelor’s and 5% for Master’s, though the sample size there was small.

The report describes this as a split market: “APAC countries (excl. Australia) and European countries stand out as the exception to the prevailing downturn, with undergraduate enrolments rising sharply.”

In other words, students are not giving up on international education. They are looking harder at where the risk is lowest and the value is clearest. The main reason for the turbulence is not a sudden collapse but policy uncertainty.

Steep tuition, hosing major obstacles

Another major obstacle is money. The survey found that 49% of institutions see affordable tuition and cost of living as a significant issue, up from 46% in January to June in 2025.

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The pressure is visible across major destinations. In Australia, 56% of institutions cited affordability and cost of living as a significant issue. In the US, the figure was 52%. In Europe, 49%. In the UK, 46%.

The report noted that universities often connect cost and policy uncertainty, saying “concerns about return on investment for students magnify the impact of uncertainty”.

Housing is becoming a problem of its own. Overall, 13% of institutions cited lack of suitable accommodation as a significant issue. But in Australia, the figure was 33%, the highest among the listed regions.

January intakes are also becoming more important. The report noted: “Several universities cited the introduction of January start dates to manage visa unpredictability and to capture students who would otherwise defer or drop out of the cycle.”

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For Indian students, this could be useful. A January intake can offer a second chance if a visa is delayed, test scores arrive late or final-year results take time. But students should check whether the same courses, scholarships and internships are available in January.

Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions. Professional Profile Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region. Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice. Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility. She has also reported widely on: * Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs * Policy responses to campus mental health * Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University * Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US. Reporting Style Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025) 1. Express Investigation Series JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025) An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors. JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025) The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus. 2. International Education & Immigration ‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025) H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025) Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025) What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025) Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025) ‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025) 3. Academic Freedom & Policy Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025) Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025) SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses. 4. Mental Health on Campuses In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025) Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025) 5. Delhi Schools These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025) ‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More

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