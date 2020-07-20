Interior designer crushed under truck near Kherki Daula in Delhi

The victim has been identified as Manoj Sharma, a resident of Krishna Kunj Colony in Bhondsi area. He worked in Sector 84. He was returning home from work when the incident took place. (Representational) The victim has been identified as Manoj Sharma, a resident of Krishna Kunj Colony in Bhondsi area. He worked in Sector 84. He was returning home from work when the incident took place. (Representational)

A 36-year-old interior designer died on Saturday afternoon after the motorcycle on which he was travelling was crushed under a truck. Police said the truck driver lost control of the vehicle while taking a U-turn near the Kherki Daula toll plaza.

According to police, the truck, filled with lemons, was travelling from Manesar towards Gurgaon. “The truck rammed into an Innova, a Fortuner, and an Alto before crashing down on the victim’s bike, crushing him under it,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

The victim has been identified as Manoj Sharma, a resident of Krishna Kunj Colony in Bhondsi area. He worked in Sector 84. He was returning home from work when the incident took place.

“While Sharma was killed, the people travelling in the other three vehicles sustained minor injuries… An FIR has been lodged at the Kherki Daula police station, against the driver of the truck, who abandoned his vehicle and fled the spot after the incident,” said the PRO, adding that a search is underway to nab the accused.

Sharma is survived by his wife, three daughters, and son, who is only a few days old.

Man killed as car rams bike

New Delhi: A 34-year-old was killed after the bike he was travelling on was allegedly hit by a car in Southeast Delhi’s Maa Anandmayai Marg.

According to police, the victim, Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Molarbund Badarpur, dealt in aluminium frame work. “The car hit the bike from behind… He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” a senior officer said. DCP (SouthEast) R P Meena said the car driver, Yashpal Bidhuri (29), was under the influence of alcohol and tried to flee the spot. He was caught by traffic police and public after a chase. ENS

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.