Interior designer arrested for stalking minors, women on Instagram

A 32-year-old interior designer has been arrested for allegedly stalking and sexually harassing minors and young women on Instagram. Police said the accused, Pradeep Sharma, has worked with several big firms and designs home furniture and interiors.

According to police, he allegedly created multiple fake profiles on Instagram and posed as a young woman to manipulate men into sharing photos of their female friends. Sharma would contact women and allegedly blackmail them with their private photos to obtain more such photos, police added.

The accused was arrested from his Dwarka home. Police seized his iPhone, which had photos of more than 50 girls and details of fake IDs. The matter came to light when an 18-year-old filed a complaint alleging she was being harassed by an unknown person who has her private photos.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said his cyber team in North registered a case and found that the accused was threatening the girl that he would upload the photos online: “We found that the photos were with the girl’s ex-boyfriend who denied sharing those. We looked into the IP address and internet connection used to run the fake account. We got the mobile number and traced him. He told us he has an obsession with young girls and created fake IDs.”