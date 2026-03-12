Interim bail to couple arrested for hurling racial slurs at three Arunachal women

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A Delhi court on Wednesday granted interim bail to a couple from South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar who was arrested in February-end for allegedly hurling racial slurs and intimidating three women who hail from Arunachal Pradesh.
According to the police, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act had been invoked in the FIR filed against accused Ruby Jain and her husband Harsh Singh.
While granting the 30-day interim bail, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Samar Vishal of Saket Court stated: “The statements of the victims have already been recorded and the principal incident stands captured in a video recording. Despite the reprehensible nature of the conduct attributed to the accused persons, I am of the considered view that no useful purpose would be served by their continued incarceration at this stage, if appropriate safeguards can be put in place to ensure that the investigation proceeds unhindered.”
“…if it can be reasonably ensured that, upon their release, the accused persons shall not act in any manner prejudicial to the ongoing investigation, shall refrain from attempting to influence or intimidate the complainants or other witnesses, and shall conduct themselves in a manner befitting the law, their further detention may not be warranted at this juncture,” he said.
According to the police, the incident happened around 3:30 pm on February 20 when the women were getting an air conditioner installed at their rented house. During the process, some debris allegedly fell onto the lower floor where the accused reside — after which Ruby and Harsh allegedly started abusing them. The complainants alleged that derogatory and racial remarks were made even after they apologised to the couple.
A purported video of the incident was widely shared on social media where Ruby could be heard mentioning that her husband is the “son of a politician”. Referring to the complainants, she can also be heard saying in the clip that they were “Rs 500 mein massage parlour mein kaam karne wali dhandewali (sex workers who work at massage parlours for Rs 500).” The women added that Ruby allegedly said they should go and sell momos.
“Words, though intangible, often possess a potency capable of wounding more deeply than any visible blow. It must be remembered that when a person assails a fellow citizen on the basis of caste, tribe, region or lineage, the injury inflicted is not merely personal but strikes at the very foundation of fraternity which binds the citizens of our great Republic together,” ASJ Vishal said.
“A nation so richly varied in its cultures, languages and communities can endure only when its people recognise that dignity is indivisible and that humanity must remain paramount,” he added.
The court listed the matter for April 13.
“Both the accused persons shall have to bear it constantly in their mind that the liberty extended to them is upon the firm expectation that the conditions herein imposed shall be observed scrupulously. Any infraction of the aforesaid conditions shall render them liable to the immediate cancellation of the interim bail so granted. Furthermore, the continuance or extension of the interim indulgence shall be contingent upon their faithful compliance with these conditions during the period of their interim bail,” the court said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram