Interim bail to couple arrested for hurling racial slurs at three Arunachal women

“A nation so richly varied in its cultures, languages and communities can endure only when its people recognise that dignity is indivisible and that humanity must remain paramount,” he added.

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted interim bail to a couple from South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar who was arrested in February-end for allegedly hurling racial slurs and intimidating three women who hail from Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the police, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act had been invoked in the FIR filed against accused Ruby Jain and her husband Harsh Singh.

While granting the 30-day interim bail, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Samar Vishal of Saket Court stated: “The statements of the victims have already been recorded and the principal incident stands captured in a video recording. Despite the reprehensible nature of the conduct attributed to the accused persons, I am of the considered view that no useful purpose would be served by their continued incarceration at this stage, if appropriate safeguards can be put in place to ensure that the investigation proceeds unhindered.”