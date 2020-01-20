Inter-state psychotropic medicine racket busted

The Delhi Zonal Unit (DZU) of NCB received information about the medicines on January 10.(Representational) The Delhi Zonal Unit (DZU) of NCB received information about the medicines on January 10.(Representational)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested three men involved in an inter-state psychotropic medicine smuggling racket and recovered over 7 lakh opioid-based tablets and 1,400 vials of injections and cough syrup. The Delhi Zonal Unit (DZU) of NCB received information about the medicines on January 10.

“They were sent through courier service to a man named Manoj in Ludhiana. Our team also arrested the consignor, Gaurav Aggarwal and Mohit, from Agra,” said KPS Malhotra, Zonal Director, DZU.

Aggarwal worked for an agent who worked in the wholesale medicine business. He sent the medicines to Manoj and other chemists who didn’t have a licence to sell psychotropic medicines, said police.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App