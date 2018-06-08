Inter-state drug cartel busted, 3 held in Delhi

A truck loaded with 700 kg marijuana was recovered from the accused, said a senior police officer.(Representational Image) A truck loaded with 700 kg marijuana was recovered from the accused, said a senior police officer.(Representational Image)

With the arrest of three persons, the Delhi Police Crime Branch claimed to have busted an inter-state drug cartel that used to smuggle drugs in Delhi and NCR and carry back illicit liquor to Bihar. According to police, the accused have been identified as Ravi (25), Munna Kumar Jha (30) and Gayapal (62). A truck loaded with 700 kg marijuana was recovered from the accused, said a senior police officer.

JCP (crime), Alok Kumar, said that one Vipin Kumar, who is an alleged drug and liquor lord in Patna, Bihar, procured the marijuana from Naxal-affected areas of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh for distribution in Delhi-NCR. “The accused used the drug racket to further procure illicit liquor from Delhi and NCR for distribution in the dry state of Bihar. Vipin has more than 50 members in his organised syndicate spread over many states,” said the JCP.

