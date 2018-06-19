Inter-faith marriage: Couple ask Delhi HC for protection

Sensing the urgency, a vacation bench of Justice A K Chawla said, “It is something very serious and authorities should have provided them shelter.” (File Photo) Sensing the urgency, a vacation bench of Justice A K Chawla said, “It is something very serious and authorities should have provided them shelter.” (File Photo)

A 23-year-old Muslim man and a 26-year-old woman who converted to Islam to marry him Monday knocked on the doors of the Delhi High Court, seeking police protection since they “fear for their lives” ever since they got married in February.

The couple, who were present in court, also alleged that the woman’s family has been threatening them. Sensing the urgency, a vacation bench of Justice A K Chawla said, “It is something very serious and authorities should have provided them shelter.”

It issued notice to the Delhi Police Commissioner’s office and the SHO concerned asking them to disclose the compliance of the Supreme Court’s direction to ensure the safety of couples of inter-religious marriages.

“Failing which (the SC’s direction), the ACP concerned shall remain present in person before the court on June 20,” the court said.

Advocate Devjyoti Dey told the court that police officers are duty bound to protect the petitioners. “Instead of following the directions of the apex court, the respondents are privileging the miscreants and depriving the innocents,” the lawyer submitted.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the 23-year-old man said, “We were in love, so we got married. We have nothing to do with the religion; my wife converted to Islam as per her own choice,” the man said.

“I am a daily wage earner and used to work in a factory as a labourer. I also worked at a doctor’s clinic in the evening to earn for my aged parents. I met my wife at the clinic,” he said. “Shaadi ke baad mahol bahut kaharab ho gaya hai. My parents have had to leave their residence out of fear, and I am running from place to place.”

The plea claimed that “there is a great chance of loss of lives due to the partiality as well as negligent attitude of local police”.

“The action of the respondents is in violation of several Constitutional rights besides also violating the principles of natural justice,” it said, adding that “the man’s parents have left their house at Malka Ganj in North Delhi District”.

The couple alleged they are being harassed in the name of investigation. The plea sought direction to the authorities to take appropriate initiatives to rehabilitate them and ensure that the man’s parents are able to return home.

