Intentional harassment, says father of Pinjra Tod activist on her arrest

The two activists, Natasha Narwal (32) and Devangana Kalita (30) are students of JNU and were arrested from their homes, a Pinjra Tod member said. The two activists, Natasha Narwal (32) and Devangana Kalita (30) are students of JNU and were arrested from their homes, a Pinjra Tod member said.

Just a day before Pinjra Tod activists Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita were arrested from their home on May 23 in connection with the February anti-CAA Jafrabad sit-in protest, Narwal’s father had visited them hoping to take his daughter back home to Rohtak. She refused, telling him that police were supposed to question her the following day.

“I had come with all travel permissions hoping to take her back but she told me that Special Cell officials had scheduled an interrogation and she couldn’t leave with me. They had been cooperating with the police, so we hoped there would be no arrest. Their arrest came as a shock to me,” said Mahavir Narwal (70), retired senior scientist from CCS Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, who stays alone in Rohtak. His wife is no more, and his son is currently studying in Kolkata.

Narwal claimed there is “intentional harassment” behind the arrests, which are “not at all justified”. “I was shocked to know that after getting bail, they were arrested in another case. There seems to be some arrangement among the police parties. The whole chain of actions seems to suggest that there is full considered opinion that they (Narwal and Kalita) should not be allowed to get out,” he alleged.

“We have no complaints against behaviour of individual police personnel, but overall it seems that even if they get bail in this case, police may come up with another case against them. These are open FIRs with no names, so anybody can be arrested under them. There is a considered opinion to harass these people, and there should be some check on these arbitrary and illegal arrests,” alleged Narwal.

On Sunday, a day after a team from Northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad police station arrested the two women, a Delhi court granted them bail, saying that IPC Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) invoked against them was “not maintainable”, and that they were “merely protesting against NRC and CAA”.

The respite, though, was short lived as a Special Investigation Team of the Crime Branch arrested them under charges of murder, attempt to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy, and sought their police custody for 14 days. The court eventually remanded them in two-day police custody.

While Kalita is an MPhil student at JNU’s Centre for Women’s Studies, Narwal is a PhD student at the Centre for Historical Studies. They are both founding members of Pinjra Tod, formed in 2015, primarily in opposition to hostel curfews at Delhi’s colleges and universities. Kalita and Narwal have done their graduation from DU’s Miranda House and Hindu College, respectively.

“I know my daughter, she is not an accused in my eyes… She was more interested and involved in providing relief to the victims (of Delhi riots) than in leading agitations. She has a serving attitude, to help people. By nature also she is not violent,” he said.

On Tuesday, he will make another trip to Delhi for his daughter’s next bail hearing. “We again plead her innocence and ask that she be released. Justice from the court is our only hope,” he said.

The Delhi Police, in a tweet last month, had written: “While investigating Jamia and NE riot cases, Delhi Police has done its job sincerely and impartially. All arrests have been made based on scientific and forensic evidence.”

