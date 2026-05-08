Intensified screening in high-risk areas, handheld X-rays: How Delhi detected 12k TB cases in six weeks

According to the official, the initiative has now been integrated into the routine public health system and will continue even after the 100-day campaign concludes.

Delhi has detected more than 12,000 tuberculosis cases in just over six weeks as an intensified screening drive across slums, high-risk neighbourhoods and crowded community settings helped identify thousands of previously undiagnosed patients, official data shows.

The drive was part of the Delhi National TB Elimination Programme’s ‘TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan 2.0’ held between March 24 and May 4. The drive is ongoing.

According to official figures, of the total notified patients, 1,323 (around 11%) were paediatric cases, while 10,755 (89%) were adults. In terms of gender distribution, 6,360 patients were male (52.6%), 5,715 were female (47.3%), and three were transgender persons.

A senior official from the state health department said that, on average, about 6,000 TB cases are reported every month across Delhi’s 24 chest clinics. However, he noted case detection has increased significantly under the Centre’s 100-day campaign launched on March 24. “We have installed portable X-ray machines on a mass level, so more screening has led to detection of more cases,” he said.