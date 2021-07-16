After intel inputs ahead of I-Day, Delhi top cop asks night gazetted officers to visit Red Fort at least once during patrolling

Delhi night gazetted officers (GOs) and district GOs have been directed to visit Red Fort at least once during their night duty.

Ahead of Independence Day, Delhi Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava directed Delhi night gazetted officers (GOs) and district GOs to visit Red Fort at least once during their night duty.

Sources said the intelligence agencies have alerted Delhi Police to make appropriate security arrangements at Red Fort after receiving inputs of “some planning” before August 15.

“Srivastava asked all DCPs that keeping in view the recent drone attack at the IAF campus, the tempo of high alertness should be ensured at all important places. He also asked night GOs of Delhi and north district GOs to visit Red Fort at least once during their night checking. He also asked Special CPs (central zone) and security to ensure appropriate security arrangements at Red Fort,” an officer said.

In the Republic Day chaos at Red Fort, close to 1,200 people on 30-40 tractors and around 150 motorcycles and cars allegedly stormed inside Red Fort, chased down and assaulted policemen, looted their anti-riot gear, held some of them hostage inside a public toilet and vandalised the ticket counter.

In the chargesheet filed in connection with the Republic Day violence by a section of farm protesters, Delhi Police said the agitators wanted “to conquer/get hold of (Red Fort)” and then “make it a new protest site for farmers”.

“On the night of January 26, Balaji Srivastava was asked to look after only Red Fort and he also visited Red Fort when he went out for a night patrolling two days after taking charge,” a senior police officer said.

Srivastava on Thursday issued an order prohibiting flying of “sub-conventional aerial platforms” like paragliders, paramotors, UAVs, hot-air balloons and para-jumping from aircraft in Delhi until Independence Day. The order came into force from Friday and will be followed till August 16. The order says offenders will be booked under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).