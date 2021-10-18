Integrated Transit Corridor to ease traffic woes at Pragati Maidan soon

The Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor, which comprises a 1.2-km tunnel and six underpasses, will soon ease traffic in and around Ring Road and India Gate. The work is in its final stages and should be complete in a few months.

Despite the temporary inconvenience in and around Pragati Maidan, workers and commuters in the area say that once the integrated corridor project is ready, the area will be free of traffic blocks and red lights.

As of now, most of the work is complete and only the finishing touches are left, say officials. Workers at the site point out that the main tunnel is complete and a bit of work is pending on some of the ramps.

The main tunnel starts from Mathura Road and ends at Ring Road. There are two ramps — one from the main tunnel to Ring Road and the other from Ring Road to the main tunnel. There are two loops and a number of connecting branches.

The six underpasses are located at six junctions in the area. The first is located near DPS on Mathura Road and the second near Kaka Nagar, very close to the first. The third is located near the Purana Qila Road and the Mathura Road T-junction. The fourth is near Bhagwan Das Road and Mathura Road T-junction, and the fifth near Bhairon Marg and Ring Road T-junction. The sixth is located at Bhairon Marg.

To passersby, the project might appear to be a complex web of underpasses, but it will significantly ease traffic on Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg and Ring Road near ITO.

Like any other major construction work, the project has caused inconveniences for commuters. Since huge parts of the area have been barricaded, the width is considerably less, leading to a bottleneck in peak hours. On rainy days, such as Sunday and Monday this week, the parts that are dug up tend to get flooded.

At the site, an anti-smog gun is being used and excavated materials are being covered with green mesh. Tanks are present at the site and tasked with sprinkling water every few hours.

Work on the corridor was halted due to the construction ban in 2019 and during the lockdown when there was a labour shortage. During the second Covid wave, the contract company Larsen & Toubro Limited made arrangements for 300 workers to stay in temporary sheds built on an empty plot at Sarai Kale Khan, throughout the lockdown.

Those working on the project said that it will be completed in the coming months, while the redevelopment of the Pragati Maidan complex will take longer.

The redeveloped International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) will also have a basement for parking, an administrative block, 3.7 acres for a star hotel, ticketing plaza and gate houses, a sky walk from Pragati Maidan Metro station, musical fountains, amphitheatres, extensive landscaping and water bodies, and F&B kiosks. Parts of the revamped complex have been inaugurated.