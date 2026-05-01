Integrate spiritual tourism in Yamuna ghats redevelopment: Delhi LG directs DDA

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Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu has directed Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to integrate elements of “spiritual tourism” while redeveloping ghats along the Yamuna, said officials on Thursday.
The directions were issued in a recently held meeting by LG with DDA officials which discussed the rejuvenation and restoration of the Yamuna Bazar and its ghats near the Kashmere Gate area, officials added.
Stressing the necessity to redevelop the ghats, Sandhu said, “While Vasudev Ghat, along with other restored ghats such as Asita, Baansera, and Yamuna Biodiversity Park, has emerged as an eco-friendly, sustainable, and green public space on the floodplains, several other ghats still need to be developed on similar lines by DDA with the cooperation of other departments.”
Taking to his official account on X, the LG said, “Held a detailed discussion with DDA officials on the rejuvenation and restoration of the historic Yamuna Bazar and its ghats. This follows my recent site visit with CM Rekha Gupta where we directed the DDA to prepare a comprehensive plan to revitalize this important heritage stretch.”
“I have instructed officials to further refine the restoration plan by integrating elements of spiritual tourism, expanding green spaces, and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for local residents. Emphasis was also laid on robust flood mitigation measures to ensure long-term resilience of the area,” Sandhu added.
On April 8, Sandhu and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had inspected Vasudev Ghat along the Yamuna bank to take stock of summer and monsoon preparations of the government.
In April, the LG and Gupta had said that the floodplain from Palla to Kalindi Kunj will be developed as eco-friendly spaces in line with the Vasudev Ghat area.
The entire stretch of the river in the Capital is approximately 55 kilometres. During the earlier visit, the LG had directed DDA to prepare a comprehensive plan to revitalise the stretch. Officials said that, under the Yamuna floodplain rejuvenation plan, the DDA is already working on 11 projects covering around 1,660 hectares of area, which will be expanded further.
In May last year, Gupta had performed the Yamuna Aarti at Vasudev Ghat to mark 100 days of her government in Delhi.
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