Integrate spiritual tourism in Yamuna ghats redevelopment: Delhi LG directs DDA

In April, the LG and Gupta had said that the floodplain from Palla to Kalindi Kunj will be developed as eco-friendly spaces in line with the Vasudev Ghat area.

Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu has directed Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to integrate elements of “spiritual tourism” while redeveloping ghats along the Yamuna, said officials on Thursday.

The directions were issued in a recently held meeting by LG with DDA officials which discussed the rejuvenation and restoration of the Yamuna Bazar and its ghats near the Kashmere Gate area, officials added.

Stressing the necessity to redevelop the ghats, Sandhu said, “While Vasudev Ghat, along with other restored ghats such as Asita, Baansera, and Yamuna Biodiversity Park, has emerged as an eco-friendly, sustainable, and green public space on the floodplains, several other ghats still need to be developed on similar lines by DDA with the cooperation of other departments.”