Insurance policy renewal scam busted in Noida, 3 held

Gautam Budh Nagar police busted a gang and arrested three men Thursday for allegedly cheating people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of renewing insurance policies. Police said they would lure people claiming they will get the work done for less money.

The accused have been identified as Mohd. Imran, Jitendra Agrawal, residents of Ghaziabad, and Rohit Saini from Sikandrabad and Bulandshahr. “They had an office and obtained SIM cards with fake IDs. They used to target people on the pretext of insurance policy renewal and get the money transferred to their bank accounts,” said ADCP (Central Noida) Vishal Pandey.

SHO Amit Kumar Mann said the accused would allegedly obtain data of people whose insurance policy has lapsed from different sources including the internet.

“So far, we have received information of about 55 victims from different parts of the country, but this is a small number. As of now, we do not know how many people were targeted earlier by this group. The exact amount of cheated money is also not known yet. The accused have been sent to judicial custody,” said Mann.

Police said the accused could be habitual offenders as there was a similar case against them in 2022 in Meerut.

Police have recovered five desktop computers, 15 mobile phones with SIM cards, eight ATM cards and a 43-page data sheet among other things. Other recovered items include a laptop, a printer, four diaries, five registers, four stamps and three cheque books.

An FIR under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468, 471, all related to forgery, and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and section 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 has been registered at Noida Sector 63 police station.