Delhi: Insurance firm worker held for ‘stalking, beating’ woman

A 40-year-old development officer working with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was arrested from central Delhi’s Patel Nagar for allegedly stalking a woman and beating her after she objected to the harrasment.

DCP (central) M S Randhawa said they have arrested the accused in connection with the crime.

As per police, the woman alleged that she met the man around 10 months ago and since then, he has been stalking her. “He allegedly harassed her, but always at places where there were no CCTV cameras. She had filed a complaint last month, but we could not found any evidence against him,” police said.

“However, one of his acts was captured on CCTV, where he can be seen kicking the woman on January 23. She approached police again and he was arrested,” police said.