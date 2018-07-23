Insurance agent’s murder in Delhi: One RPF constable arrested

DCP (north) Nupur Prasad said the dead was identified as Prem Kumar. DCP (north) Nupur Prasad said the dead was identified as Prem Kumar.

A 28-year-old insurance agent was killed, allegedly by two policemen posted with the Railway Protection Force (PRF) and Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police, in north Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla.

DCP (north) Nupur Prasad said the dead was identified as Prem Kumar. His family registered a missing person complaint on July 20.

“We arrested Constable Ajay Kumar (35), posted with the RPF. A search is on for Constable Sarvesh, who is posted with Bannadevi police station in Aligarh,” Prasad said.

According to police, the accused had called Prem with the intent to kidnap him for Rs 1 crore ransom money.

However, when he resisted, they killed him and dumped his body in a canal in Etawah, UP.

Police recovered the body on Sunday, after an eight-hour-long search operation.

During the search, police said they recovered Prem’s motorbike from near Constable Kumar’s residence.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App