Delhi: Insurance agent found dead; 4 held for abduction, murder

Police first arrested one Monu Sharma, who led them to other accused. (Representational Image) Police first arrested one Monu Sharma, who led them to other accused. (Representational Image)

Weeks after the body of an insurance agent at LIC was found in a canal in Bulandshahr, police have arrested four men for allegedly abducting and killing him. According to police, the accused called the victim, Deepak Dua, to Noida on the pretext of buying an insurance policy, but killed him on January 6.

“On January 17, we received information that Dua’s body was found near a canal,” said B K Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch. Police first arrested one Monu Sharma, who led them to other accused.

“They were arrested on January 22. The accused said that they had lost money on betting and were in debt,” said a police officer, adding that they demanded Rs 25 lakh but when Dua refused, they allegedly strangled him.

