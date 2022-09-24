Install cardiac life support facility on premises: HC to govt

The Delhi High Court in a 2018 suo motu petition on requirement of basic life support systems in public places directed Delhi government to ensure that advanced cardiac life support facility (ACLS) is installed on High Court premises before December 6.

A bench of Justices Manmohan and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora directed the government to explore the possibility of either stationing such ambulances at district courts or allowing the setting up of porta cabins with ACLS services at the courts.

On September 21, the Delhi government submitted a status report stating the availability of basic cardiac life support (BCLS) and ACLS facilities in district courts across Delhi. According to the report, ACLS facilities are unavailable at Saket, Dwarka, Karkardooma and Rouse Avenue courts. Dwarka district court, which neither has an ACLS or BCLS facility, will require completely new infrastructure and manpower to establish facilities, the report states.

During the hearing, the Delhi government counsel submitted the recommendation of the Delhi High Court Medical Committee for setting up ACLS facilities on the High Court premises. The court called upon Dr Kamal Jeet Singh Bansal, Chief Medical Officer and member of this committee, who stated that there is space available in Delhi HC for this.The court directed the committee to earmark space for setting up the services within two weeks. The court directed the Delhi Metro to explore the possibility of setting up the ACLS services at all major interchange stations within six weeks.

In previous hearings, the court had directed the respondents, including Delhi government, railways and Delhi Metro, to file an affidavit indicating the steps taken to establish centres giving BCLS and ACLS.