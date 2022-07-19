Install cameras, remove garbage: Delhi HC to DDA on Central Ridge

July 19, 2022 9:31:41 pm
Directing the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to take immediate measures to stop garbage from being thrown in the Ridge area under its management, the Delhi High Court has said the DDA can install cameras, including the ones with night-vision features, to monitor and identify polluters and initiate against them for harming the ecosystem of the Central Ridge.
The suggestion from the court came after it was told that garbage, including medical waste, was being thrown there. “A net fencing of the stretch where the garbage is otherwise thrown in will also be explored and put in place, if possible within a week from today. The visual relief to citizens passing by that area would not be blocked by any such fencing or by raising of walls,” said Justice Najmi Waziri in an order.
The court has also been informed by the DDA that the door of the gaushala, opening into the forest area on the eastern side of Dasghara Lake, will be blocked by a concrete wall. The bench, which was earlier told that cattle from the gaushala are intruding into the green area, directed the local police to provide assistance to the DDA in this regard.
Meanwhile, the court in respect of the road from ISBT to the Singhu border has directed the PWD and forest department to plant 1,000 trees from Metcalfe House to the Gurudwara in its north, and thereafter till Makbara Chowk. Justice Waziri earlier had observed that the city has witnessed denudation of trees in North Delhi, particularly from ISBT up to the interstate border.
