scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Install cameras, remove garbage: Delhi HC to DDA on Central Ridge

The suggestion from the court came after it was told that garbage, including medical waste, was being thrown there.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 19, 2022 9:31:41 pm
The court has also been informed by the DDA that the door of the gaushala, opening into the forest area on the eastern side of Dasghara Lake, will be blocked by a concrete wall. (File)

Directing the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to take immediate measures to stop garbage from being thrown in the Ridge area under its management, the Delhi High Court has said the DDA can install cameras, including the ones with night-vision features, to monitor and identify polluters and initiate against them for harming the ecosystem of the Central Ridge.

The suggestion from the court came after it was told that garbage, including medical waste, was being thrown there. “A net fencing of the stretch where the garbage is otherwise thrown in will also be explored and put in place, if possible within a week from today. The visual relief to citizens passing by that area would not be blocked by any such fencing or by raising of walls,” said Justice Najmi Waziri in an order.

Also Read |Argument over parking takes fatal turn in Saket, former bouncer beaten to death

The court has also been informed by the DDA that the door of the gaushala, opening into the forest area on the eastern side of Dasghara Lake, will be blocked by a concrete wall. The bench, which was earlier told that cattle from the gaushala are intruding into the green area, directed the local police to provide assistance to the DDA in this regard.

More from Delhi

Meanwhile, the court in respect of the road from ISBT to the Singhu border has directed the PWD and forest department to plant 1,000 trees from Metcalfe House to the Gurudwara in its north, and thereafter till Makbara Chowk. Justice Waziri earlier had observed that the city has witnessed denudation of trees in North Delhi, particularly from ISBT up to the interstate border.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...Premium
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...Premium
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...Premium
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story
Opinion

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story

Premium
DSP run over by truck in Nuh during raid to check illegal mining

DSP run over by truck in Nuh during raid to check illegal mining

India-Pak cricket match to be 'one of the highlights' of CWG 2022: CEO

India-Pak cricket match to be 'one of the highlights' of CWG 2022: CEO

Shinde's direct election move a strike at Cong, NCP hold on grass-roots

Shinde's direct election move a strike at Cong, NCP hold on grass-roots

No GST on these food items when sold loose, clarifies Sitharaman

No GST on these food items when sold loose, clarifies Sitharaman

UP civic worker, sacked over Modi-Yogi photos in garbage cart, reinstated

UP civic worker, sacked over Modi-Yogi photos in garbage cart, reinstated

In music and life, Bhupinder Singh was inimitable
Hariharan writes

In music and life, Bhupinder Singh was inimitable

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

Pak national held for crossing border to kill Nupur Sharma: Police

Pak national held for crossing border to kill Nupur Sharma: Police

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom
Explained

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom

Premium
'Using customised diet as a drug fifth pillar in anti-cancer therapy'
Must Read

'Using customised diet as a drug fifth pillar in anti-cancer therapy'

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement