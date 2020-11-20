Instagram influencer held for ‘robbing’ man

During inspection, police also found a suicide note, which blamed four people for his suicide, and also gave their phone numbers, from his possession. The note was written in Hindi.

Delhi Police has arrested a professional poker player and her friend in Goa for allegedly robbing USD 3,300 from a man in Delhi. Police said the accused, Amrita Sethi (27), is a social media influencer with over 80,000 followers on Instagram. Sethi was caught at a five-star hotel in Goa with her friend Akshat Jhamb. Police said the two came to Goa after the robbery and were using the money for hotel stay and poker games.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said the incident took place on November 5 when the accused called a man from a currency exchange company to meet them at Panchsheel Park ” The complainant was told to bring USD 3,300 and take an exchange amount of Rs 2.45 lakh. However, the accused took the complainant in their car and later snatched his bag,” said DCP Thakur.

Senior police officers said the car used by the accused was traced in Delhi. The owner of the car told police that his son, Kushaal, had borrowed the car and hadn’t come home for 2-3 days. “ The Goa police helped us by tracing them to a hotel in Arpora and apprehend them,” said the police

Police said they found Sethi, Jhamb and Kushaal at the hotel. While Sethi and Jhamb have been arrested, Kushaal’s role in the crime is being probed.

Sethi said in an Instagram post: “He (Jhamb) is a thief and is involved in 10-15 cases of snatching/robbery. He has cheated me and his family is harassing me.”

