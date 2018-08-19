Instagram, Facebook lead cops to couple who ‘ran job cons’

Imasaun Henry Omorogby after being arrested by Delhi Police. Imasaun Henry Omorogby after being arrested by Delhi Police.

Dwarka’s District Cyber Cell (DCC) unit conducted a probe using social media to track down a Nigerian national and an Indian woman who allegedly duped a University of Westminster graduate of Rs 20 lakh on the pretext of getting her a job in a Malaysia-based oil and gas company.

In such cases, police usually rely on call detail record analysis to ascertain the location of the accused. But in this case, the DCC monitored social media accounts of the woman after tracing her through Instagram, following which they ascertained her location to Bangkok.

Police identified the accused as Imasaun Henry Omorogby and his girlfriend Sheela Dey, and arrested them from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, after tracing them using Facebook. Police claimed to have recovered Rs 1 lakh in cash and several fake passports and forged Aadhaar and election cards. “The accused had several fake bank accounts and procured data about job seekers from various websites,” said DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse.

According to police, the accused offered the victim a job and then took hefty installments under the pretext of processing visa and work permit applications, and later for immigration and travel expenses. “A woman also called the victim claiming that she was working for the Ministry of Finance. The complainant checked with the ministry to find that no such employee existed, following which a case was registered,” Alphonse said.

Cyber Cell and the local police started the probe under the supervision of ACP (Dwarka) Rajender Singh and the SHO (Dwarka south) Ashok Kumar. “We found Sheela’s address and tracked several Instagram users who tagged their photographs with her. Her Facebook photos were scanned and matched with those on her account opening forms,” Alphonse said. Police traced her location using her mobile phone, but two trips to Andhra Pradesh went in vain as the addresses were fake.

The team then found that Sheela was contacting her boyfriend by sharing her location status. On August 8, she made the mistake of uploading a Facebook post saying that she was going to Bangkok, and uploaded a photograph of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, following which police contacted airport officials.

Local police also managed to get their hands on Henry’s SIM and his location. The two were communicating through Facebook’s location sharing feature, police said. As per police, Sheela allegedly came in contact with Henry, who left Nigeria after the death of his parents, in 2013. The two then started conning people, said the DCP.

