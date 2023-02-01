scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Instagram ad for cheap hotel room ends with Madurai-bound traveller duped

"As the complainant had to visit Madurai, he contacted the accused person regarding booking a hotel in ITC Fortune Hotel in Madurai," said DCP(Rohini) Guriqbal Sidhu.

The police said they received a complaint from a man, saying he had been cheated of Rs. 4,900 by a person who put up advertisements on Instagram claiming he can book them cheap rooms at a hotel in their destination city.

The Delhi Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly duping people on the pretext of booking cheap hotel rooms for them, officials said Wednesday.

The police said they received a complaint from a man, saying he had been cheated of Rs. 4,900 by a person who put up advertisements on Instagram claiming he can book them cheap rooms at a hotel in their destination city.

The complainant subsequently transferred Rs. 4900 into the account of the accused. “Later the victim went to Madurai and came to know that no hotel room has been booked in his name,” Sidhu said.

A case of cheating has been lodged at Cyber Police Station, Rohini.

On the basis of technical intelligence and tracing the money trail, police traced the accused to Chandigarh. Subsequently, the accused, identified as Yuvraj, was arrested from a hotel in Chandigarh’s Zirakpur.

He told the police during the interrogation that he used to put up fake advertisements on Instagram regarding cheap hotel room booking facilities and lured customers into transferring the money to his account, before going incommunicado.

According to the police, Yuvraj is also wanted in a case of attempt to murder in Haryana’s Shahbad.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 09:37 IST
