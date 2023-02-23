Recording Insta reels on railway tracks, 2 college students run over by train in Delhi

Recording Instagram reels and videos on the railway tracks took a fatal turn for two college students who were run over by a train in Delhi’s Shahdara Wednesday.

The victims have been identified as Vansh Sharma (23), a B.Tech student from a private college, and Monu (20), a BA student from Delhi University’s School of Open Learning.

The incident took place near Kranti Nagar flyover. As per police, the duo were making videos in the afternoon when the train ran over them. Locals alleged they were wearing headphones and didn’t hear the train.

A PCR call was made in the evening and their bodies were found by railway police personnel and sent to a hospital. Their phones have also been recovered from the spot.

DCP (Railways) Hareesh HP said, “The deceased were identified as Vansh and his friend Monu alias Varun. Vansh was pursuing B.Tech and was in his third year while Monu also worked as a salesman. An enquiry was conducted and it was found that the deceased would often come to railway tracks and shoot reels and videos. Inquest proceedings have been initiated. There is no evidence of foul play so far.”

Police said they would enact movie scenes and dialogues for their videos. Investigation revealed that Vansh had two profiles on Instagram where he claimed to be a “creator and a politician”. Monu also had two social media accounts.

Vansh is survived by his parents and younger brother. While they refused to comment on the case, they said he wasn’t associated with any political party.

Monu’s family lives right opposite Vansh’s house and they said the two knew each other since they were teenagers.

Monu’s elder brother, Sonu, who works at an electronic store, said, “My mother was the last person to see him… He had asked her to cook rajma-chawal. We knew he liked making videos and reels but we didn’t expect this to happen. He wasn’t reckless. We think he died trying to save Vansh as he got stuck on the track. Vansh’s phone was also completely damaged, Monu’s was found lying on the side and wasn’t damaged.”

The family said Monu had started working as a salesman to support the family. “He loved travelling and riding his bike. He would roam for hours. How could this happen? He didn’t have any earphones or headphones on. We want an enquiry in the case,” alleged Sonu.

Police said they are looking into the allegations and checking CCTV cameras along the tracks.