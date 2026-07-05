‘Inspiring learning spaces’: Project to upgrade Delhi government school infra nears completion

The government said renovation work has been taken up in schools across North, South, West, North-East and Outer North districts.

The Delhi government’s initiative to upgrade infrastructure in government schools — Mission Kayakalp — is on the anvil of completion, according to officials.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta earlier said the objective of the project was to transform government schools into “safe, clean, modern and inspiring learning spaces” rather than “limiting them to centres of education”. The programme focuses on addressing infrastructure gaps such as leaking roofs, damaged toilets, outdated science laboratories, inadequate drinking water facilities and poor campus maintenance, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

While summer vacations were on, the Chief Minister had instructed officers concerned to undertake renovation work to improve basic facilities, and upgrade classrooms and campus conditions, sources said.