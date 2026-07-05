‘Inspiring learning spaces’: Project to upgrade Delhi government school infra nears completion
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta earlier said the objective of the project was to transform government schools into “safe, clean, modern and inspiring learning spaces” rather than “limiting them to centres of education”.
The Delhi government’s initiative to upgrade infrastructure in government schools — Mission Kayakalp — is on the anvil of completion, according to officials.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta earlier said the objective of the project was to transform government schools into “safe, clean, modern and inspiring learning spaces” rather than “limiting them to centres of education”. The programme focuses on addressing infrastructure gaps such as leaking roofs, damaged toilets, outdated science laboratories, inadequate drinking water facilities and poor campus maintenance, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.
While summer vacations were on, the Chief Minister had instructed officers concerned to undertake renovation work to improve basic facilities, and upgrade classrooms and campus conditions, sources said.
The works are being carried out through a combination of government funding and support from district administrations, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, local market associations and community organisations.
The government said renovation work has been taken up in schools across North, South, West, North-East and Outer North districts. The interventions include waterproofing, repairs to buildings and drainage systems, painting, renovation of toilets, installation of water purifiers and water coolers, development of science laboratories and facilities for children with special needs, and plantation drives.
In North Delhi, a sensory park for children with special needs at a government school on Shankaracharya Marg has been renovated, while a physics laboratory at a school in Roop Nagar has been modernised. In South Delhi, government schools in Mehrauli and Qutub Mehrauli have undergone repairs to buildings, toilets and water facilities, along with repainting and campus beautification.
Officials said that upgradation work is also in progress at schools in Mohan Garden and Janakpuri in West Delhi, where projects include roof waterproofing, rainwater harvesting systems, sewer line improvements and electrical upgrades.
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In North East Delhi, schools in Gokalpur and Shahdara have undergone repairs, and have received new water coolers, renovated libraries and campus greening.
At Sawda Ghevra in Outer North district, a space laboratory, a covered shed are among the upgrades to school buildings with support from local industry associations and district authorities.
Mission Kayakalp, according to officials, would continue to focus on improving physical infrastructure in government schools, with priority being given to creating safer campuses, strengthening basic amenities and providing students with a better learning environment.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More