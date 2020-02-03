Delhi: Inspired by TV shows, 2 kidnap toddler, nabbed

Inspired by TV shows, the two kidnapped the child from their neighbourhood and demanded Rs 5 lakh from his parents. Inspired by TV shows, the two kidnapped the child from their neighbourhood and demanded Rs 5 lakh from his parents.

Police arrested two 19-year-old DU students after they allegedly kidnapped a two-year-old boy from Outer Delhi’s Ranhola on January 30. Inspired by TV shows, the two kidnapped the child from their neighbourhood and demanded Rs 5 lakh from his parents. The accused were identified as Rahul Kumar and Kuldeep Singh. Kumar and Singh study in School of Open Learning – Kumar is a BCom student while Singh is a BA student.

DCP (Outer) Dr A Koan said, “ We received a complaint from the boy’s father and deployed teams to arrest the two. The men were called at Hastal, a nearby area to collect the ransom. When they came there, police rescued the child and arrested the accused.” During questioning, the accused said they were inspired by crime shows on TV and wanted money. Hence, they allegedly conspired to kidnap the child. They picked the child from his house and took him to a nearby sports ground, said police.

